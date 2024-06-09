iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Cut by Asset Allocation Strategies LLC

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $88.97. 4,043,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,563. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $89.49.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

