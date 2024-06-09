ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,450 shares during the period. ITT accounts for 1.2% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of ITT worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in ITT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in ITT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ITT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 4.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

NYSE ITT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.25. 415,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.17 and a 12 month high of $140.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

