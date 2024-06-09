J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $159.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $154.10 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after acquiring an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $185,299,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 525,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,016,000 after acquiring an additional 198,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

