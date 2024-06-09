Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Position Reduced by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jackson Financial by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 630,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,021,000 after acquiring an additional 111,875 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of JXN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.15. 415,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,741. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average of $59.19. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

