Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.30.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE:JBI opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.92.
Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.
