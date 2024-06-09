Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Position Cut by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,405,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,633 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,272,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,231,000 after buying an additional 510,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,236,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,802,000 after buying an additional 1,406,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,852,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,929,000 after acquiring an additional 242,769 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

