Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,111,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,428. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.27 and its 200-day moving average is $154.88.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

