Jonathan M. Grandon Sells 1,391 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $96.40 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FELE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,711,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 105,534 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 474,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,884,000 after purchasing an additional 104,751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 474.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 86,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $6,676,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

