KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 380,887 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.24% of KBR worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson increased their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,332. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

