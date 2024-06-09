KickToken Tops One Day Volume of $2,208.05 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, KickToken has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $2,208.05 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0180888 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $412.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

