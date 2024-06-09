Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.38

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.38 and traded as high as C$17.65. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at C$17.42, with a volume of 113,362 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMP.UN shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.93.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Down 1.4 %

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.