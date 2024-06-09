KILT Protocol (KILT) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $33,889,324,863,989.80 billion and approximately $49,898.14 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

