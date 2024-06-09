Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

