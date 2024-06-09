Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $56.38 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $56.38 million and $1.60 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00046206 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00033746 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,019,394 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

