Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNN. Northcoast Research upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Lindsay Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LNN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.82. 60,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $137.31. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.77.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

