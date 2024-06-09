Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Hold

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2024

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACFree Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

LAAC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $662.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAAC. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $32,598,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $3,511,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.