LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LIVN. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.20.

LIVN opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.97 and a beta of 0.99. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.17.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter worth $273,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

