Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.13. 1,042,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,107. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.69 and its 200 day moving average is $448.75. The stock has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

