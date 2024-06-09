Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,788 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock remained flat at $39.02 during midday trading on Friday. 8,218,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,200,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

