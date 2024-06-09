Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Waters worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Waters by 300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.20.

In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $302.09. The company had a trading volume of 453,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,595. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

