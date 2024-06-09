Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $21.44 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.01. 3,475,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,995. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day moving average is $175.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

