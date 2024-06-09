Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $23.99 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.1% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.
Starbucks Stock Performance
NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. 10,852,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,292,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.07. The company has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
