Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,718 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,496,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,419. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day moving average of $134.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

