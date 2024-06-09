Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.21. 1,054,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $243.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.37 and its 200-day moving average is $197.30.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

