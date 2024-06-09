Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,060 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Texas Roadhouse worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,694,000 after buying an additional 29,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,133,000 after purchasing an additional 370,627 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,901,000 after purchasing an additional 69,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,916,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.93. 493,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,583. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.31. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $174.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

