Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,781,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,198. The company has a market capitalization of $299.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

