L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $94.68

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.68 and traded as high as $98.55. L’Oréal shares last traded at $98.13, with a volume of 59,822 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

L’Oréal Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average of $95.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $1.4219 dividend. This is an increase from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

