Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,379. The company has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.28.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

