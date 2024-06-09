Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $470.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $317.86 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $293.03 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.82. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

