Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Lumentum accounts for 4.2% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Lumentum worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 9,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 591,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,833. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

