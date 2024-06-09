Lundin Gold Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of LUG opened at C$19.20 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$20.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of C$4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.73.

Read Our Latest Report on LUG

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.