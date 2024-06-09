LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,479,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,336 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $24,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LXP shares. StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,732. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,300.33%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

