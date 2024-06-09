Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up 7.3% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $511,215,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Marvell Technology by 54.3% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,127 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in Marvell Technology by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,912 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marvell Technology by 87.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,548,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,366 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,799,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,565,130. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of -60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

