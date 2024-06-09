McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 47,336 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,032,353,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after acquiring an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,684,899,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,589,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,593,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,209,171,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.7 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,454. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.30. The stock has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

