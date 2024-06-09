Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,859 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $31,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Down 0.5 %

MEDP opened at $401.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.68 and its 200-day moving average is $354.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.47 and a 52-week high of $421.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,973 shares of company stock worth $11,960,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.