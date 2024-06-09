Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Logan Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.6% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $34,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voyager Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,289,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,030,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 604,890 shares of company stock worth $297,429,900. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $492.96. 9,380,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,276,715. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.88 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

