Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,274,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,158,934,000 after buying an additional 582,362 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 17,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $431,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,778,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total value of $216,354.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,722.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $431,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,778,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 604,890 shares of company stock valued at $297,429,900. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

META stock opened at $492.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $258.88 and a one year high of $531.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

