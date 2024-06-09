Metahero Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Metahero has a market cap of $27.56 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003402 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

