Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Acquired by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 226.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 1.44% of Metropolitan Bank worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 668,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 167,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 32,032 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 513,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 158,745 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 262,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 235,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE MCB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 89,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,390. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $447.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

