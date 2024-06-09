Morgan Stanley Boosts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $53.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SMAR

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,809,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,655,000 after acquiring an additional 225,390 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,329,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,189 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,220,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,706,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,446,000 after buying an additional 224,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,972,000 after acquiring an additional 172,009 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.