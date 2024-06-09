Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 2.7% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after acquiring an additional 964,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,511,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,314. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $143.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.11. The stock has a market cap of $641.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

