Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Celsius makes up approximately 4.1% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,676,000 after buying an additional 762,087 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,550,000 after buying an additional 1,755,318 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Celsius by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,081,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,467,000 after buying an additional 1,373,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,116,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,930.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,936,696 shares of company stock valued at $122,957,409 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CELH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.20. 2,259,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

