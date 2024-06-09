Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $19,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,812,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,279 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,896,000 after acquiring an additional 96,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,341,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.06. 400,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $373.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

