MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank raised its position in MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $491.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,050. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $499.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

