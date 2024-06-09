Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

MUR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

