Muzinich & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE DLR traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $146.35. 1,070,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,208. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

