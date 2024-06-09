Muzinich & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,827 shares during the period. Carlyle Secured Lending accounts for approximately 2.6% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter worth about $342,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

CGBD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 207,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,954. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $913.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.59. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.57%.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

