Muzinich & Co. Inc. Sells 990 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. SLR Investment comprises approximately 1.4% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned about 0.26% of SLR Investment worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in SLR Investment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in SLR Investment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 84,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. 125,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $911.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $16.73.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

SLR Investment Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

