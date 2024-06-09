My DeFi Pet Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $224,715.19 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $224,715.19 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003402 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

