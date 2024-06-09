Nano (XNO) Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Nano has a total market cap of $147.85 million and $3.26 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001601 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,284.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.49 or 0.00679059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00115366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00038707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $171.42 or 0.00247407 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00053284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00081269 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.